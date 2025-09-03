Sagar Kavach-2 Drill Tests Coastal Security on East Coast

Bhubaneswar: A two-day joint coastal security exercise, Sagar Kavach-2, began on Wednesday morning along the Odisha and West Bengal coastlines, bringing together multiple defence, paramilitary, and civilian agencies to test preparedness against seaborne terrorist threats.

The large-scale drill involves the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), forest and fisheries departments, customs, district administrations, Paradip Port authorities, and representatives from key industrial establishments.

Held twice a year, the exercise was introduced after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to bolster coastal security architecture.

For the mock drill, forces have been split into two groups. The “Red Team,” posing as infiltrators, is attempting to breach defences by entering through waterways, blending into urban and rural areas, and planting dummy explosives at sensitive locations. Opposing them, the “Blue Team” is conducting intensive patrolling and surveillance to detect and neutralise the simulated threats.

In the run-up to the exercise, fishermen in Paradip and nearby areas were sensitised through awareness drives and public announcements. They were advised to carry valid identity cards and trawler registration documents at sea, and to promptly alert security agencies about any suspicious movement.

Officials said the drill is designed to identify gaps, enhance inter-agency coordination, and strengthen real-time response mechanisms along the eastern coast. By simulating infiltration attempts and urban concealment tactics, Sagar Kavach-2 reinforces preparedness against asymmetric threats.

The exercise will continue through Wednesday, after which participating agencies will submit post-drill assessments to further refine India’s coastal security framework.