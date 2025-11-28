Sabarimala: Special Squads, Safety Measures Rolled Out to Prevent Wildlife Attacks

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Elaborate arrangements have been put in place to prevent attacks by wild animals and reptiles along the Sabarimala and traditional trekking routes during the ongoing pilgrimage season, the Forest Department said on Friday.

A release from the department said that, as the Sabarimala temple is located inside a forest and pilgrims must trek through forest paths, various squads have been deployed to assist devotees.

According to the department, 65 snakes have been captured from areas around Sabarimala and Pampa and released into the inner forest. "These include 16 rat snakes, 11 vipers and eight vine snakes. Additionally, 65 wild boars have been captured from the Sannidhanam area and released back into the forest," it said.

To prevent attacks by wild animals, 30 elephant squads and Rapid Response Teams have been deployed. Twelve authorised snake catchers and around 60 eco-guards from tribal communities are also assisting pilgrims.

Solar fencing has been installed at night-halt locations to ensure devotees' safety, officials said.

To protect wildlife habitats, waste bins have been placed at multiple points along the forest trekking route, and eco-friendly bags are being distributed to pilgrims to promote proper waste disposal, the department said.

For medical support along the traditional trekking path, four emergency medical centres and a hospital facility have been set up.

"Free drinking water, toilets and resting facilities have been arranged for devotees trekking from Azhuthakadavu to Pampa," the release added. A special control room led by the Assistant Conservator of Forests at Pampa is coordinating the department's operations, it said.