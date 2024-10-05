Sabarimala limits access to 80000 pilgrims darshan daily

Thiruvananthapuram: This year, Sabarimala will restrict access to the temple by allowing only online bookings, with a daily maximum of 80,000 people permitted for darshan.

The decision was taken at a review meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Pilgrims can select their route at the time of virtual queue booking, allowing them to opt for a less congested path.

Devotees will be provided the necessary amenities along the forest trail. Proper centers will be designated and equipped with the required infrastructure facilities, should there be a need to control vehicle flow during busy periods,

Additional parking facilities are being established in Nilakkal and Erumeli. The repair of roads and parking areas enroute to Sabarimala is nearing completion. Sanitary staff will undergo health check-ups and receive the required training.

The maintenance of the Sabari guest house is scheduled for completion by October 31. The maintenance work at the Pranavam guest house has already been completed.

Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, ADGPs Manoj Abraham and S. Sreejith, Devaswom Special Secretary T.V. Anupama, Pathanamthitta District Collector S. Prem Krishnan, Devaswom Board President P.S. Prasanth, along with other officials, attended the meeting.