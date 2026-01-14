Sabarimala all Set for Makaravilakku; Thiruvabharam to Reach by Evening

Pathanamthitta: Thousands of devotees began thronging Sabarimala Sannidhanam and its surrounding areas on Wednesday, with preparations in full swing at the Lord Ayyappa temple for the auspicious Makaravilakku festival.

The "Thiruvabharanam procession," carrying sacred jewels of Lord Ayyappa, would reach the traditional route by 5.30 pm under tight security and is expected to arrive at the temple complex at about 6.20 pm, temple sources said.

The idol of Lord Ayyappa would be adorned with the holy ornaments, and the 'deeparadhana' (aarati) would be performed at the sanctum sanctorum after that.

The devotees are expected to have the darshan of 'makara jyothi,' considered a divine light by devotees across the eastern horizon above Ponnambalamedu, a remote hilltop eight kilometers from the shrine complex.

K Jayakumar, the president of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said a large number of devotees already gathered at various viewpoints to witness the 'makara jyothi,' and elaborate security arrangements are put in place to ensure their safety.

He said the two-month-long Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season has been hassle-free so far, and it is expected to be concluded in the same manner.

"Thousands of people are expected to gather in and around Sabarimala on this auspicious day to offer their prayers. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure them a peaceful and happy darshan of Lord Ayyappa and Makara Jyothi," he told the media.

The TDB president said the temple has been richly decorated, and the Sannidhanam would be thoroughly cleaned by noon to welcome the "Thiruvabharanam."

A coordinated effort of various government departments, especially police, has helped the Board to ensure a smooth pilgrimage season, he added.

"Mandalam" refers to a 41- or 48-day period of austerity and religious observance undertaken by devotees as part of the spiritual discipline. It is followed by the 'makaravilakku' festival, which marks the conclusion of the pilgrimage season.



