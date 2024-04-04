SA II to Start from April 15: SCERT

Hyderabad: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana, on Thursday announced new dates for the Summative Assessment (SA)-II for classes I to IX for the academic year 2023-24. The examinations, initially scheduled from April 8, have been rescheduled to commence from April 15, running through April 22.



The decision comes following concerns raised by All India Muslim Educational Society (AIMES) TS & AP units, and the Confederation of Minority Institutions regarding the proximity of examinations to significant cultural and religious festivals such as Ugadi and Id-ul-Fitr. Order of the same had been sent to all regional joint directors of school education and district educational officers across the state.



“By postponing the exams, students can now fully engage in both academics and festivities without undue stress, reflecting a proactive approach by the authorities towards accommodating diverse cultural practices,” said M.S. Farooq, advocate and general secretary of AIMES.



Additionally, acknowledging the adverse effects of soaring temperature, SCERT will conduct the examinations for students in grades VIII and IX, in the morning session.