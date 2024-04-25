Rush to file Nominations as Deadline Looms

Many candidates filed their nominations after leading rallies of their supporters through city streets. The excitement and an air of anticipation are electrifying the poll scene with rallies, road shows and public meetings taking place across the state set for both assembly and parliament polls.

Wednesday was the seventh day of the nominations.

Avanti Srinivas Rao, the YSRC nominee for Bheemli assembly seat, submitted his nominations after a grand rally and cultural performances in the streets. An estimated 3000 people attended the street show.

In the 2019 elections, Srinivas Rao’s total assets were `21 crore. As per his affidavit this time, his total assets were 5,45,89,481 and his spouse has assets of `4,78,86,699. His immovable assets are valued at more than `7 crore.

After filing the nomination, he told the media that it required courage to stand up again in Bheemli after what he had been through. He urged the people of Bheemli to vote for him. ”The government spent around `2500 crore on welfare and `500 crore on development in the Bheemli constituency,” he claimed.

M.V.V. Satyanarayana, another YSRC assembly candidate, too filed his nomination. He started from the party office in a rally that passed through various locations in Visakhapatnam East constituency.

Satyanarayana's assets have increased significantly since 2014. His total assets were at `203 crore in 2019. Now, his assets total `228 crore, 18 lakh. His wife has assets of `112 crore, 30 lakh. His immovable assets were valued around `69 lakh.

Gudivada Amarnath of the YSRC filed his nominations for Gajuwaka constituency.

The TDP-BJP-JS alliance also organised rallies in various constituencies for the nomination filings of Palla Srinivas in Gajuwaka constituency, Ganababu in west constituency, Vamsi Krishna Yadav in south constituency, and Panchakarla Ramesh in Pendurthi constituency.

A large number of TD-JS-BJP leaders attended the nomination rallies, which featured cultural performances and spirited raising of slogans.