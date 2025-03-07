Running turns a lifestyle choice for women

Hyderabad: Something that started out of curiosity has transformed into a popular movement among women, who are turning to running as a lifestyle choice rather than just a fitness routine. Women from different backgrounds and age groups — some facing health challenges, others seeking a fresh purpose — are now lacing up their shoes and finding community on the road.

For 48-year-old homemaker Srilatha Narsin of Hyderabad, the turning point arrived at a school reunion in early 2023. “A friend from Chennai mentioned running half marathons, and I realised I’d always wanted to run but didn’t know how to begin,” she told Deccan Chronicle.

Acting on her friend’s advice, Srilatha founded the Hyderabad Runners group before joining the LB Nagar Runners. Through their beginner programme, ‘Couch to 5K,’ she achieved her first 5K race in February. Since then, she has completed multiple runs, including a 35-km feat at the Tata Luna Run.

Emphasising the importance of fitness for women over 45, Srilatha highlighted how running helps counter the mental and physical toll of perimenopause and menopause. “Running offers balance. It teaches time management and keeps us mentally strong,” she added.

Another runner, Vinoda Reddy, who is also a yoga instructor, credits running with helping her overcome thyroid issues. “I was diagnosed in 2019 and didn’t want to rely solely on medication, so I decided to change my lifestyle,” she said. Initially, she joined a gym but found it hard to stay motivated — until she took on a 365-day workout challenge.

“What started as a simple five-day personal goal extended to a whole year, and I haven’t missed a day since July 4, 2020,” Vinoda explained. During the pandemic, she was inspired by someone who ran 8K indoors. “At first, I couldn’t run for even one minute, but consistent effort led me to complete my first 5K in my village fields,” she said. Now, she’s met even bigger goals: running the Delhi Full Marathon and the Tata Mumbai Full Marathon. “Running gave me a new outlook on life,” she added proudly.

Vasundhara Koppula, a 37-year-old wheelchair user, entrepreneur, and disability rights activist, is breaking down barriers by participating in marathons and walkathons to champion inclusivity. Disabled due to polio since age two, she has worked for community development since 2014.

Vasundhara also took part in the India Saree Run. “I love wearing sarees, but adaptive clothing options remain limited for wheelchair users. Participating in this event helped highlight the need for inclusive fashion,” she said.