Run for Jesus in 370 centres in AP on March 30

VIJAYAWADA: The ‘Run for Jesus’ (RFJ) rally will be organised in 370 centres across Andhra Pradesh at 5.30am on March 30.

Rev Bellamkonda Sivajiraju said here on Wednesday that the Catholics, Protestants, Federation of Telugu Churches and other Christian organisations would jointly organise the Run for Jesus.

He recalled that in 2011, the Run for Jesus was organised for the first time in 30 various places. Later on, every year, they have been organising the run in both the Telugu states as also in Karnataka, Maharashtra and other places, involving more than 500 centres.

This year, the Run for Jesus programme will be organised in 370 places across Andhra Pradesh. Bishops, priests, pastors, RFJ coordinators, youths, believers and others will participate in the programme.

Permissions for the run have been taken from police in the respective towns, he said, and appealed to all the faithful to participate in the rally in large numbers and make it a grand success.