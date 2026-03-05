 Top
Rubio Says Attacks on Turkey 'Unacceptable' After Iran Missile Launch

News
5 March 2026 2:07 AM IST

In a call with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Rubio said "that attacks on Turkey's sovereign territory were unacceptable and pledged full support from the United States," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (Image: X)

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that attacks on NATO ally Turkey's sovereignty were "unacceptable" after the alliance shot down an Iranian missile, which a Turkish official said had veered off course.

( Source : AFP )
