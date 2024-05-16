RTC seized BRS ex-MLA’s Jeevan Mall for default of lease amount

Nizamabad: TSRTC officials seized the Jeevan Mall, owned by former Armoor MLA and BRS Nizamabad district president Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy on Thursday for defaulting Rs 2.51-crore lease amount.



Following the directives of the Telangana High Court, officials issued a notice on May 9 asking the management to clear the default amount. In view of non-payment of the default amount, the officials seized the Jeevan Mall and locked the main gate. The RTC officials shifted the traders and customers from the Jeevan Mall premises.

Jeevan Mall is located in Armoor bus stand premises and it consists of a commercial complex and multiplex. To collect the Rs 3.50 crore default amount, RTC and police officials visited the Jeevan Mall on May 9 and the public announcement system stated that they would seize the Mall with immediate effect. But after one week, the officials seized the Jeevan Mall.

TSRTC leased out 7,000 square feet of prime land to Vishwajeet Infra Developers Private Limited. Former MLA Jeevan Reddy and his family members rented out the Jeevan Mall to various corporate companies and others. The lease agreement was finalised in 2013 for a 33-year period. Following the default of electricity bills and lease amount, the officials earlier also issued notices to the management.

Jeevan Mall owners approached the High Court and it directed them to pay the default amount within one month. The last date for the court grant was completed on May 6.

TSRTC MD V.C. Sajjanar said that they cancelled the lease agreement between TSRTC and Vishwajeeth Infra due to default in lease amount. After issuing several notices, the Jeevan Mall management failed to clear the dues. However, former BRS MLA Jeevan Reddy made allegations against RTC MD