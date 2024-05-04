Rs 54.43 lakh worth liquor seized in Nandyal

Kurnool: Nandyal police seized Goa-made liquor worth Rs 54,43,200 and apprehended two people along with a truck near the Gajulapalle check post on Friday.

The arrested persons were identified as Jithendra Rajkumar Gidwani from Pune, Maharashtra, and Rajesh Meena from Nagada village in Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh.

During a raid at the Gajulapalle check post near Anjaneya Kottala village, police discovered 43,200 (180 ml) bottles of Royal Blue malt whisky from Goa. The liquor, packed in 900 boxes and concealed beneath cattle feed, was being transported in a truck from Goa to Vijayawada via Nandyal.

The police seized the illegal liquor, the truck, two mobile phones, and arrested the two people. Nandyal DSP Ravindranath Reddy, Nandyal rural CI N. Sivakumar Reddy, sub-inspectors G. Nagendra Prasad, K. Mallikarjuna, Nagarjun Reddy, and others participated in the operation.