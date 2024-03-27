Top
DC Correspondent
27 March 2024 6:10 PM GMT
Rs 2. 57 cr Cash Seized Till Date: Poll Officer
Hyderabad district electoral officer (DEO) Ronald Rose instructed officials deployed on election duty to avail of the postal ballot facility. (Image: X.Com)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad district electoral officer (DEO) Ronald Rose instructed officials deployed on election duty to avail of the postal ballot facility.

He said that from the time the model code of conduct (MCC) was enforced on March 16, the authorities have seized Rs 2. 57 crore cash and 1,386.28 litres of liquor. In the 24 hours from Tuesday 6 am, Rs 16.19 lakh cash and 49.37 litres of liquor were seized, he said.


