Row in Tirupati over distribution of voter slips

Tirupati: Jana Sena MLA candidate from Tirupati Arani Srinivasulu has demanded that authorities disclose why nearly 56,000 voter slips have been returned to election officials instead of being distributed to voters.

The JS nominee’s demand comes in the wake of reports that officials are favouring the ruling YSRC. He alleged that some polling officials involved in the 2019 elections have undermined distribution of the voter slips with a view to favour the ruling YSRCP.

“This is nothing but potential voter fraud,” he charged.

Srinivasulu asked authorities to immediately take necessary actions to ensure that every eligible voter gets his/her voter slip, so that s/he can exercise their franchise.

Further, the JS candidate questioned why CRPF forces are being deployed at only 40 polling centres in Tirupati constituency, which has been identified as one of 16 most problematic seats in the state. He pointed out that in the 2019 elections, CRPF had been deployed at 174 polling centres in the city. He alleged that reducing the CRPF forces is aimed at benefitting the YSRC party.

Srinivasulu called upon the state and central election commission authorities to deploy CRPF forces at all polling centres in Tirupati to ensure a free and fair election.