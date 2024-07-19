Rottela Panduga: Religious harmony shines at Nellore's Bara Shaheed Dargah

Tirupati: In a display of interfaith unity, Hindus and Muslims continued the traditional exchange of rotis at the Bara Shaheed Dargah, marking the annual 'Rottela Panduga' (roti festival) in Nellore on Friday.

Thousands of pilgrims with their wish lists flocked the Darghamitta area from the crack of dawn to offer prayers and exchange rotis at the Dargah situated on the banks of Swarnala Cheruvu.

The third-day celebrations commenced with morning prayers. Devotees, dressed in their traditional attire, gathered at the Dargah premises, carrying rotis and floral offerings as a symbol of their devotion.

A key event, the 'Gandha Mahotsavam', took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, attracting thousands of devotees. Kadapa Dargah seer Arifulla Hussaini performed the ritual, distributing sandalwood paste to the gathered crowd.

The festival's unique custom involves devotees exchanging rotis as a gesture of thanksgiving after their wishes are fulfilled. This unbroken chain continues year after year, attracting more pilgrims from diverse religious backgrounds to the Dargah.

"Irrespective of religions, caste and creed, people offer prayers at the Bara Shaheed Dargah. There is no discrimination between devotees, and rotis exchanged by Muslims are gladly accepted by Hindus and vice versa", said Shaik Musafar, a devoted follower.

This year saw a surge in demand for rotis associated with marriage and health, followed by business success, education and wealth.

Nagiripati Chandra, a marketing professional from Tirupati, shared his experience, saying, "I have been eagerly waiting for the marriage roti. There was a huge demand for the roti this time. Last year, I received the 'Udyoga' (job) roti and, thanks to it, I joined a multinational company.”

Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy praised the festival's able management and high spirit. He acknowledged the efforts of community elders and local officials, including minister Narayana and MLA Sridhar Reddy.

Minister Reddy highlighted the festival's recent history and mentioned Naidu's allocation of Rs 20 crore in the past, and the release of Rs 5 crore now for a prayer hall construction.

Over a lakh pilgrims took a holy dip in Swarnala Cheruvu by dusk, and an equal number of devotees visited the Dargah during the Gandha Mahotsavam. MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Vemireddy Prasanthi, and district collector Anand were present.