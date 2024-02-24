Roja calls Sharmila naïve, Chandrababu's puppet

TIRUPATI: State tourism minister R.K. Roja on Friday launched a scathing attack on APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, saying the latter has no understanding of AP politics and is parroting scripts given to her by Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to reporters in Tirumala, Roja pointed out that Sharmila had totally identified herself with Telangana politics for four and a half years. She is now creating unnecessary disturbances in Andhra Pradesh as the state Congress president.

“Sharmila lacks awareness of politics in Andhra Pradesh. Her actions and statements make it clear that Naidu is scripting her statements for creating disturbances in Andhra Pradesh,” the minister remarked.

She mocked Sharmila saying people are finding her struggle in AP amusing. She charged that the APCC chief is spewing venom against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Roja observed that Naidu and Congress are using Sharmila as their pawn to meet their own political ends.

The tourism minister found fault with Sharmila, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan’s criticism regarding the district selection committee (DSC) issue. She asked them to refrain from needless comments.

Roja went on to praise the AP CM Jagan for filling teaching posts through DSC, particularly when these posts have remained unfilled from 1998, 2008 and 2018.