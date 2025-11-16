Rohini Acharya Says She was Thrown out by Yadav Family

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday alleged that she was humiliated, abused and threatened by her own family members.

She sparked a political storm with explosive posts on social media, describing the pain of being ostracised, made to feel worthless, and burdened by emotional trauma.

In an emotional post on X, Rohini claimed she was “humiliated,” “abused,” and even faced a threat of being hit with a slipper. She described herself as a devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother who refused to compromise on her dignity. But her stand, she said, led to brutal backlash — verbal abuse, physical threats and eventually being forced out of her parental home.

“Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, abuses were hurled, shoes were raised to kill her… I didn’t compromise on my self-respect, didn’t give up on truth… just because of this, I had to face insults,” she wrote. She added that she left her parents’ home in tears, calling herself “orphaned”.

There has been no immediate response from the RJD or members of the Yadav family regarding the allegations.

The accusations come at a time when political developments in Bihar are under intense public scrutiny after the ruling NDA secured 202 seats — a three-fourths majority in the 243-member assembly.

Hours after announcing she would “quit politics” and “disown” her family, Rohini claimed on Saturday that Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, had “thrown” her out of the family.

Rohini alleged she was “disgraced, abused and even hit” when she questioned Sanjay Yadav about the party’s poor performance in the Bihar elections.

“I have no family… They are the ones who threw me out of the family,” she told reporters, naming Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez.

She accused the party leadership of refusing to take responsibility for the electoral defeat, saying that speaking against close aides resulted in her being targeted.

The RJD performed poorly in the Bihar polls, winning only 25 seats despite contesting more than 140.

Earlier on Saturday, Rohini announced she would quit politics and cut ties with her family, taking the blame for the party’s performance.

Her announcement has widened existing cracks within the Lalu Yadav family. Her brother Tej Pratap Yadav had earlier been expelled from both the party and the family after a controversy involving his personal life.

The developments have raised serious questions about the future of the Lalu family’s political dynasty and the internal dynamics within the RJD.