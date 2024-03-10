RK Beach a Big Boon to Vizag City

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam's beaches are now the crown jewel of the city, attracting not only domestic tourists but also international visitors. This newfound popularity can be attributed to the success of Eco-Vizag campaign launched by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on June 5, last year.



Kaligotla Vijaya Lakshmi of Kottavalsa town, recently enjoyed a dip in the sea at RK Beach during her visit on Shivaratri. She lauded the clean beaches, changing rooms, and washroom facilities, making it a perfect spot for her and her children.Julismita Swain, another tourist from Jajpur who visited with friends, echoed similar sentiments. Their tour package included visits to Rushikonda, RK Beach, Bheemli and Totlakonda. She remarked that these beaches were unlike any she had seen before in other states.Even foreign tourists are raving about Visakhapatnam beaches. Former English cricketer Steve Harmison recently called RK Beach as the cleanest he had ever encountered in India. This transformation is a direct result of the GVMC's commitment for beach cleaning initiatives.The Eco-Vizag campaign has not only enhanced the beauty of the coastal areas but also prioritized tourist safety. Thirty-eight lifeguards have been credited with saving around 115 lives in 2023.For beach cleaning, GVMC has incorporated six Beach Tech 2000 systems. These vehicles remove waste from Rushikonda, RK Beach, Bheemli and other beaches.Recognizing the risk of drowning, the GVMC administration has taken a decisive action. In collaboration with the National Institute of Water Sports, 38 lifeguards have been strategically positioned across various beaches. Additionally, a lifebuoy robot, designed by Vizag Save, with a capacity to save up to three people at once, has also been deployed.