Rising Disappearances, Mysterious Deaths Spread Fear in J&K

JAMMU: A wave of disappearances of civilians and their subsequent murder by unidentified people have ignited fear and anxiety in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.



On Sunday, the corpse of a Gujjar youth Muhammad Showkat Bajad was found flowing in the Vaishow Nallah in the Mah area of southern Kulgam district.

Bajad, his brother Riyaz Ahmed and another nomadic labourer Mukhtar Ahmed -all residents of Chata Doonda in frontier Rajouri district - disappeared after they had left their makeshift dwelling in the Chandian Pajan village of the Kashmir Valley’s Qazigund area on February 13 to attend a function in a relative’s house in neighbouring Ashmuji village. Their phones had remained switched off since their disappearance.

A few days ago, Riyaz too was found lying dead in the same rivulet whereas a widespread search operation to trace the third missing person is underway. Following the disappearance of the nomads and the suspected murder of two of them, Kulgam and Rajouri areas witnessed protests.

Earlier, Varun Singh (15), his paternal uncle Yogesh Singh (32) and maternal uncle Darshan Singh (40)-all residents of Kathua’s Billawar tehsil- went missing after they left their village home to attend a wedding in a neighbouring village on March 5. Their bodies were found in the Ishu rivulet at Malhar, a remote area in the higher reaches of the district on March 8, sparking protests and a demand of an impartial probe by the villagers. Three more civilians went missing separately and were later found dead in mysterious circumstances in different parts of J&K before these two incidents, causing fear and alarm among the local populations.

There is no clarity on the circumstances leading to the disappearance of three nomadic labourers of Rajouri and the subsequent death of two of them. However, Union minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had categorically stated that the three Kathua villagers were kidnapped and subsequently murdered by terrorists. Mr. Sinha had on March 9 announced a “thorough and transparent” probe into these “brutal killings” and said that the perpetrators will be brought to book at the earliest. The outcome of the probe is still awaited.

J&K Assembly, currently in its budget session here, has witnessed noisy scenes over these disappearances and alleged murders, prompting the Omar Abdullah government to assure the protesting members its fullest cooperation in the delivery of justice. However, the government has also repeatedly asserted that the police, and law and order subjects are directly controlled by the Centre through the Lieutenant Governor.

On Monday, the House witnessed uproarious scenes also over the police action against the villagers including women which had taken to the streets following the recovering of Bajad’s body in a Kulgam area. A video showing a police officer kicking a woman protester has gone viral.

Soon after the House assembled for the Question Hour, MLA (Surankote, Poonch) Choudhary Muhammad Akram was on his feet to demand action against the police official. “It a matter of serious concern that a lady was kicked by a police officer. The House should condemn it,” he said. Several other members including those from ruling National Conference (NC) and its ally Congress and opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) endorsed the demand. NC’s Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi asked, “Is it a police state? Can police shoot, arrest anyone? Is there no law for the police?”

PDP’s Waheed Ur Rehman Parra said the mysterious deaths of the two nomadic youth have caused panic among the people. NC’s Peerzada Feroze Ahmed pointed towards the “rising” cases of people going missing and described the situation as alarming.

Amid ruckus, NC legislators Javed Choudhary, Mian Mehar Ali, Javaid Mirchal and Zaffar Ali Khatan attempted to storm the well of the House, but they were stopped by the Marshals. As protests continued, Speaker Abdur Rahim Rather intervened and acknowledged the reports of misconduct involving a woman. He also reassured protesting members that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was present in the House, would address the issue and ensure appropriate action. He said, “The Chief Minister is sitting here. He has heard your issue. He will look into it. He will ensure action”, the Speaker said.

The J&K police have said that the cognisance has been taken regarding the viral video. It said that the Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Kashmir) will conduct an inquiry and submit the report within ten days.

In a post on ‘X’, it said, “We have taken cognisance of yesterday's incident and the allegations regarding the officer's conduct. DIG South Kashmir Range (SKR) will conduct an inquiry and submit his findings within 10 days.”

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old man identified as Abdul Karim was found dead in suspicious circumstances with a gunshot in the Tanda area of J&K’s Reasi district on Monday. The police said that a 12-bore gun was also found near the body of the deceased.