Rising Childhood Obesity in India Sparks Concern

Shrimansi Kaushik
1 March 2025 9:27 PM IST

Experts warn of rising childhood obesity in India, urging a balanced diet, reduced screen time, and daily exercise to curb the trend

Administration of three or more courses of antibiotics before the age of two is associated with an increased risk of childhood obesity. (Photo: Flickr)
To combat childhood obesity, experts advocate a holistic approach: a nutrient-rich diet, reduced screen time, and at least 60 minutes of daily physical activity.

Hyderabad: Obesity is no longer just an adult issue — it is increasing at an alarming rate among children in India. Paediatrician Dr B. Satyanarayana Reddy cited a Cochrane Systematic Review, which estimated childhood obesity prevalence at 8.4 per cent, with one in ten Indian children expected to be obese by 2030.

Genetic predisposition, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets and environmental factors all contribute to this trend.

