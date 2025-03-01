Rising Childhood Obesity in India Sparks Concern

Hyderabad: Obesity is no longer just an adult issue — it is increasing at an alarming rate among children in India. Paediatrician Dr B. Satyanarayana Reddy cited a Cochrane Systematic Review, which estimated childhood obesity prevalence at 8.4 per cent, with one in ten Indian children expected to be obese by 2030.

Genetic predisposition, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets and environmental factors all contribute to this trend.

To combat childhood obesity, experts advocate a holistic approach: a nutrient-rich diet, reduced screen time, and at least 60 minutes of daily physical activity.