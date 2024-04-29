Rise in People Falling for Courier Fraud worries Authorities

Hyderabad: The courier services scam, which has emerged as the latest form of cybercrime, is leaving many gullible individuals in financial and emotional distress. A bigger cause for worry is that those in the IT sector and high-profile positions are the more vulnerable targets.

Police officials point out that many, including the educated lot, fall victims because they get carried away by the sweet talk besides which they are driven by the greed to earn a fast buck.

“It's disheartening that over 110 cases of courier scams have been registered in the last one month," said ACP (cybercrime) Shiva Maruti.

"The smart operators pretend to be from courier services and contact people through email or phone. They trick them into believing that there is a parcel in their name, which could be drugs or some illegal material. They ask for money towards customs fees or taxes. Victims fall into this trap. Instilling a fear that they are involved in something illegal is a sneaky way to cheat people,” he added.

He urged such potential victims to lodge a complaint on 1930 within two hours of getting the call as it would be easy to freeze the victim's account and minimise the losses.

“Some individuals who have lost money to this devious method contemplate suicide as a last resort. We identify such vulnerable people and provide them with the support they need during the traumatic phase. We have a support system that offers them a lifeline,” said cyber expert Praveen Tangella.

During counseling sessions, trained professionals offer practical advice on steps to be taken to protect themselves from further harm, such as reporting the incident to authorities pronto, monitoring financial accounts and safeguarding their personal information online, said a police official.

"Remember that unless you have ordered something, why would a courier service contact you out of the blue? And if someone you know sends you a package, they will definitely inform you about it beforehand,” says Tangella.