Rise in House Thefts Spurs Security Concerns Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: People from across localities in the city are a worried lot following an alarming rise in thefts and house burglaries. It is so much so that they are thinking twice before opening their doors for strangers, who come knocking.

Showing CCTV footage to Deccan Chronicle, some locals said that there have been three theft cases in one neighbourhood in the last six months. They underscored the need for increasing vigilance in every locality, especially during nights.

“Thieves arrived on bikes, wearing shorts and appeared to be aged less than 25 years. It’s clear that they had done a recce. The same gang struck again,” explained a resident of Jawaharnagar in Yousufguda.

“They intruded yesterday. We feel unsafe in our own homes. Every noise makes me anxious as I fear that someone is trying to break in,” said Sai Kumar Yadav.

“Initially, these thefts were restricted to suburban areas but we have observed a rapid shift towards the city. Residents are more concerned about their safety than the valuables and money as the intruders cause physical harm if they don’ get any valuables in the house. There has been a 25% increase in theft cases compared to last year,” pointed out sources from the police department.

“Using CCTV cameras and their footage is helping us to identify the criminals but it's difficult to trace their identities or track them down as most of them come from other states. They stay here for a week, commit the crime and return to their hometowns,” said DCP (crimes) V. Aravind Babu.

“To make matters worse, these elements get support from local authorities, including police. Our teams are threatened by these supporters, when they try to nab culprits”, said another source.

Meanwhile, police officials have urged people to approach them if they come across any suspicious activity in their area.

“When you're away from home, ask your neighbors to keep an eye on your house. Installing alarms will deter intruders,” advised a police official.