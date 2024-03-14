RINL’s Jaggayyapeta Lime Asset secures sustainable mine title

Visakhapatnam: The Jaggayyapeta Limestone Mine (JLM) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, clinched awards for its dedication to sustainable mining practices at the Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation Week 2023-24 held in Hyderabad recently.

JLM got the second prize for “mineral beneficiation” and the third prize for “systematic and scientific development.” The event attracted over 100 mines from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with JLM stood out among 23 entrants in the “large mechanised mines category (Palnadu Group).”

The awards were presented by regional controller of mines, of Indian Bureau of Mines, Hyderabad Region, R.R. Dongre. The chairman and managing director of RINL, Atul Bhatt, congratulated the JLM team for their exemplary work, reflecting RINL’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in mineral processing and systematic mine development. The director of (projects) and acting director (operations) at RINL, A.K. Bagchi, also lauded JLM’s dedication to environmental conservation and sustainable practices.