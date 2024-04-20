RINL Redirects Vessels to Visakhapatnam Port

Visakhapatnam: In an attempt to mitigate the coal shortage caused by the delayed release of coal from Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has redirected two stranded vessels to Visakhapatnam Port Authority, where it successfully berthed a vessel on Friday. The coal is now being unloaded, RINL said.

The company is completing the Customs formalities and plans to transport the cargo via railways soon. Moreover, RINL has secured an additional 40,000 tonnes of coal from sources which have landed at the port.