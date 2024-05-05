Rifts Mar YSRC in Sullurpeta

Ahead of next week’s assembly elections, ugly scenes played out on Saturday at Machavarampet of Ojili mandal in the presence of sitting MLA and YSRC's candidate, Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah himself. Party cadres engaged in a physical altercation, splitting into two groups and exchanging blows.The clash erupted between local YSRC leaders P. Pullareddy and Madhu Reddy, who have had long-standing differences.As Sanjeevaiah arrived for campaigning, the two insisted on divergent routes, leading to a heated verbal argument. Despite the MLA’s attempts to calm them, the situation quickly escalated, with their respective supporters raising slogans against each other.Chaos ensued as the two factions came to blows in front of the candidate. Police personnel had to intervene to bring the situation under control after a tense standoff. A visibly upset Sanjeevaiah expressed his anger at the leaders and left the venue without conducting the scheduled campaign rally.This is unfortunately not an isolated incident in the Sullurpeta constituency, which has witnessed regular infighting between various YSRC factions. Last month, clashes broke out between senior party leaders during the filing of nominations. Caste fault lines and local power tussles have repeatedly sparked protests across the constituency.