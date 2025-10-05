RG Kar Rape Victim's Family Rejects NCRB Report Naming Kolkata Safest City

Kolkata: The father of the RG Kar Medical College rape victim has strongly contested the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report labelling Kolkata as India’s safest city, calling it a misrepresentation of ground realities.

He alleged that the report was based on paperwork rather than real conditions, claiming that 90 per cent of incidents in the city go unreported. “Even a six-month-old girl is not safe here,” he said, criticising authorities for ignoring frequent cases of violence and underreporting crimes.

The victim’s mother echoed the sentiment, expressing anguish over the lack of safety for women. “If there was proper security, my daughter, who was a doctor, would have been safe in her hospital,” she said, alleging corruption and systemic failure in addressing crimes against women.

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) celebrated Kolkata’s ranking as the safest city for the fourth consecutive year, crediting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma described it as “a very positive story,” attributing the success to teamwork, modern policing methods, and public cooperation.