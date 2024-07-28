Revival of Vijayapura's Taj Bawadi Monument Begins

Vijayapura: Nestled in the historic city of Vijayapura (Bijapur), the Taj Bawadi monument stands as a testament to a rich past, intertwining tales of love, architectural brilliance, and community pride. Built in 1620 by Ibrahim Adil Shah in honor of his beloved wife, Queen Taj Sultana, Taj Bawdi is now the focus of an ambitious rejuvenation project. This endeavor is a fusion of government initiative, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and local dedication, aiming to restore the monument to its former glory.

Minister for Infrastructure, Heavy and Medium Industries MB Patil who is also the district in-charge performed the Bhoomi Poojan on Sunday. MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was also present.

The Taj Bawadi monument, with its Gothic-style arched entrance, spans 224 square feet and reaches a height of approximately 52 feet. Historically, it served as a crucial water reservoir during the Adil Shahi era, reflecting both the architectural ingenuity and the importance of water management in Bijapur.

The journey to rejuvenate Taj Bawadi began when MB Patil was the Major Irrigation Minister in the 2013-2018 Siddaramaiah government. He took on the task of reviving the monument. Utilizing massive machinery, Patil’s efforts successfully revived this historic water body, setting the stage for ongoing conservation initiatives.

To ensure the preservation and maintenance of Taj Bawadi, the District Tourism Development Committee, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura, sought collaboration with NGOs and corporate entities. The "Adopt a Monument" scheme by the Karnataka government facilitated a significant partnership.

The Mumbai-based World Monuments Fund India Association (WMF) has coordinated with Tata Consultancy Services Foundation (TCS Foundation) to adopt the monument under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity to conserve and develop the monument funded by the TCS Foundation.

Revitalizing a monument of such historical significance is no small work. The District Administration has formed a coordination committee to tackle the challenges. Encroachments around the monument were identified, and seventeen houses were relocated by the Karnataka Slum Development Board. Some residents voluntarily moved, while others were assisted by the City Corporation, ensuring the area around Taj Bawadi was cleared for restoration work. The Karnataka State Wakf Board also played a crucial role in providing the necessary NOC for the project.

Rejuvenation and conservation of Taj Bawadi is part of efforts of the District Administration to include Golgumbaz, Taj Bawadi, Ibrahim Rouza, and other monuments of Vijayapura, exclusively as the Vijayapura Group of monuments, to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list.

The conservation efforts for Taj Bawadi are comprehensive and meticulous. Plans include reconstructing collapsed sections of the eastern wing of the serai, creating a temporary space for immersion during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, removing the compound wall to reconnect the mosque area with the entrance, enhancing the site’s historical integrity, and addressing the architectural restoration of the hammam and the eastern remains of the serai.

Preventing further deterioration of the Southern pavilion and consolidating exposed masonry, repairing or replacing deteriorated sections of the plinth/walkway for safe access, and reviving the collapsed sections of the western and eastern pavilions to their former glory are the other works.