Revanth’s Corruption Levels to The Fore in Five Months: Kishan

Hyderabad: BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy challenged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for a discussion on railway projects that have been taken up in the state during the UPA regime and the Modi government.

The Centre is conducting a final location survey of a 200-km railway line between Ramagundam and Manuguru, at an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore, he said.



Addressing a press conference, Kishan Reddy said that the BRS government had not extended any cooperation even though the Centre had sanctioned a Sainik School at Elkurti in Warangal district in 2017. The Centre took measures to start Navodaya schools, while the first-of-its-kind Central Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) is coming up at Begumpet airport, he said.



“Revanth Reddy has shown the extent of his corruption within five months of coming to power. The Kalwakuntla rule has made way for the Sonia Gandhi rule. Is it the change people want,” he wondered.



The Congress is spreading lies about recruitment of 28,942 posts. The new government has just given appointment letters for the posts for which exams and interviews were completed much before. The Congress government has not given a single white ration card in the last five months, Kishan Reddy said.



Claiming that the BJP would get double digit seats in the current Lok Sabha elections, the Union minister said that the Congress government was putting up misleading hoardings about Revanth Reddy managing to get Rs 40,232 crore investment from the World Economic Forum at Davos, he said. Though it was the Centre which cleared and funded the RRR, the Congress was taking credit for the same, he said.



Earlier, a number of BRS leaders from Warangal, under the leadership of Daggu Vijender Rao, and software employees led by IT company owner U. Venkatesh Yadav joined BJP in the presence of Kishan Reddy.