Revanth Supporting BJP in Liquor Case: Harish

Hyderabad: The BRS on Friday said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s statements on the Delhi liquor scam case arrests — that they were a result of crimes committed by those arrested — were at variance with what the party high command was saying.

Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao, in a statement, said that AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi were saying what the BRS had been saying, that the case was politically motivated and that Opposition parties were being deliberately targeted by the BJP government at the Centre.

“However, Revanth and his followers here are speaking as if they support the BJP government. This shows our belief that Revanth is an RSS man and does not represent the Congress,” Harish Rao claimed.