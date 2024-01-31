Revanth Reddy to meet Indravelli martyrs' families

ADILABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to meet families of the Indravelli martyrs during his February 2 visit to the historical site. Minister for panchayat raj Seethakka and Congress MLAs are overseeing preparations for the encounter.

Speculation swirls around the Chief Minister potentially announcing financial support for both the martyrs' families and those injured in the 1981 police firing that claimed nearly 100 Adivasi lives.

Indravelli's tragic legacy stems from a brutal police firing incident on April 20, 1981, during a weekly shandy (market day). While official records acknowledge 13 fatalities, including a police constable, unofficial estimates cite closer to 100 Adivasi victims.

Hundreds had gathered for an Adivasi rights meeting organised by the People's War Group-affiliated Rythu Coolie Sangham. The shandy further amplified the crowd.

The Congress has actively engaged with Indravelli's historical weight. Their "Dalita Girijana Atma Gourava Dandora" meeting held there in August 2021 served as a platform for highlighting the enduring struggles of Adivasis for "Jal, Jangal, Jameen" - water, forest, and land.

On April 20, 2021, then-TPCC working president Revanth Reddy paid homage to the martyrs and emphasised the ongoing relevance of their fight. He demanded the state government provide Rs 25 lakh to each martyr's family and Rs 5 lakh to those injured.

Chief Minister Reddy's upcoming visit holds significant weight, not only for the families directly affected by the tragedy but also for the broader Adivasi community seeking recognition and support.