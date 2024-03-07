Revanth Reddy lays foundation stone for Rajiv Rahadari Elevated Corridor at TIMS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the construction of Rajiv Rahadari Elevated Corridor will ease traffic problems on Medchal, Quthbullapur, Karimnagar and Adilabad stretch. He laid the foundation stone for the elevated corridor at TIMS, Alwal in Secunderabad on Thursday.

The project has been pending for years as the Centre and state government locked horns on some issues. The previous government sidelined the project and neglected the project, he said.

Soon after coming to power, the Congress government appraised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence minister Rajnath Singh about the pending project.

The previous government delayed the allocation of land and the renewal of the lease of the Chandrayanagutta defence land. The Congress government reviewed the issue and handed over the defence lands, he said.

“The Medchal area will be developed at a faster pace once the elevated corridor works are completed.”

Revanth Reddy said that the people suffered a lot due to the faulty policies adopted by the BRS government during its 10-year regime. The Elevated Corridor will aid the development of North Telangana at a faster pace, he said.

The state government will seek the Centre's help for the development of the state, he said and added that their government is ready to fight with the Union government if it turned down their request regarding any development issue.

He said that the state government was committed to develop Hyderabad as an international city and also the Cantonment area in the coming days.

“The Congress is involved in politics only during elections and the rest of the time, it is focused on development.”

Launching a tirade against former minister K.T. Rama Rao, the CM said that the BRS leader always claims that their party was involved in a lot of struggle. What struggle did KTR do, Revanth asked.

He suggested that KTR should launch fast unto death at Indira Park seeking Central funds for the development of Hyderabad. He should stay put till the funds are released, he said and added that the Congress activists are ready to support KTR’s diksha, if he is ready to sit on fast unto death.