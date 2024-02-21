Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Kodangal Today

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy would tour his native Kodangal constituency on Wednesday. This is the first time Revanth Reddy is visiting the constituency after assuming charge as the Chief Minister.

Revanth would lay stone for the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project, apart from inaugurating the Medical and Nursing, Physiotherapy colleges in Kodangal.

The CM would also lay foundation stones for development works worth Rs 4,369.19 crore.

In the evening, he would reach Kosigi in a chopper.

He would lay foundation stone for various development works at the grounds opposite the Kosigi police station.

Then he would take part in a face-to-face meeting with the women of self-help groups (SHGs) and distribute bank linkage cheques to them.

At 5pm, he is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kosigi.