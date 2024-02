Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conveyed birthday wishes to former CM and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who had spent nearly 40 years in the state and central politics, on Saturday.

Revanth Reddy hoped KCR would play a prominent role as the main opposition leader in rebuilding Telangana. He said that he wished God would gift health to KCR to be a part of Telangana.