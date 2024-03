Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met senior BJP leader A.P. Jithender Reddy at his residence on Thursday, leading to buzz that he would resign to the BJP and join the Congress.

Jithender Reddy, an aspirant for the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seat from the BJP, was disillusioned after the BJP bigwigs announced party national vice president and former minister DK Aruna for the seat.