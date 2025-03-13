Revanth keen to develop Station Ghanpur, says Kadiyam

Warangal (Jangaon): The allocation of ₹800 crore for the development of Station Ghanpur constituency within a year is a testament to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s dedication to the region, said former deputy chief minister and Station Ghanpur MLA, Kadiyam Srihari. Speaking at a meeting with Congress workers in Velair mandal on Thursday, Srihari highlighted the CM’s efforts in ensuring the constituency’s progress.

During the meeting, Srihari discussed preparations for the upcoming public meeting of Chief Minister in Jangaon on March 16 and reviewed the gathering arrangements with party workers from various villages.

Addressing the gathering, Srihari pledged to connect every tank in Velair Mandal to the Godavari River by the next monsoon, ensuring a reliable water supply. He also assured the completion of the Mallanna Gandi Link-I project before the rainy season, promising to provide irrigation water to agricultural lands.

Further, he committed to laying the foundation for mandal offices before the local body elections, emphasizing that he would not seek votes unless the promise was fulfilled.

Srihari stressed the importance of presenting the constituency’s ongoing development projects to the Chief Minister to secure additional funds for growth. He reiterated that unity within the party is essential, urging members — both old and new — to work collectively for the party’s success.

He also highlighted the Congress’ growing influence in Station Ghanpur constituency and called on party workers to display their strength during the upcoming event.

Srihari urged Congress workers to ensure a massive turnout for Chief Minister’s visit, acknowledging his crucial role in securing funds for the region. He also expressed gratitude to the Minister for facilitating the timely allocation of financial resources.