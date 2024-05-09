Revanth inspires confidence like YSR, says Danam

Hyderabad: Congress Secunderabad candidate Danam Nagender said he would focus on securing special funds for the development of slums in the constituency, if he was elected MP on May 13. He disputed the claims of the Secunderabad MP, TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, that the Centre had released `10 lakh crore for Telangana in the last 10 years.

Excerpts:

Q. What about the Six Guarantees, what do you propose to do for Secunderabad?

The Congress had promised Six Guarantees during the Assembly elections. The BRS and BJP are unleashing false campaigns that the Congress will not implement the poll promises. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was working on modalities to honour the poll promises. But, the election code had hampered it. The Congress wishes to assure people that all these poll promises would be implemented after the election results are out on June 4.

I will also ensure the release of special funds for slums development in my constituency limits. My major focus is on improvement of civic infrastructure in major slums such as Mettuguda, Addagutta, Manikeshwarnagar, and 18 Bastis in Filmnagar. Similarly, there are around 1,500 notified slums, where houses will be regularised free of cost and pucca houses will be constructed.

Q. Is Congress organisation strong enough to win Secunderabad?

The Congress is very strong. More than anything else, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s style of functioning is similar to that of Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy, which will help us win this seat. Revanth Reddy is continuing the legacy of Dr Rajashekar Reddy as a people's man. His style of functioning and mingling with common man, helped us to get an upper hand.

Q: Reports state that many Congress leaders are not supporting you

The Congress is a big political party. Every Congress leader is extending his full support and everyone is taking part in my election campaign.

Q. What your chances against a Union minister?

Kishan Reddy is lying about release of `10 lakh crore funds for various works to the state. If the Centre had released `10 lakh crore, it would have been easy to complete the Bayyaram steel olant and Kazipet coach factory. I challenge Kishan Reddy to release a White Paper on Central assistance,

Q. Land acquisition for projects was a major issue, Kishan Reddy says.

If land acquisition is a problem, why not get funds from the Centre to take up land acquisition as it is a major flyover in the area.

Q. You face the charge of constantly shuffling parties?

It’s a ghar wapsi for me. When I was in the BRS, some BRS leaders tried hard to suppress me. Literally they tried to crush me. My chances do not depend on my association with a particular party. I am a people’s man and it makes me win the elections. BRS leader K. Chandrashekar Rao joined the TD and floated the TRS. BRS leaders Padma Rao Goud and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who also changed parties, have no moral right to speak against me.

Q. The BJP is charging that Congress leaders are making false allegations about reservations.

It is part of their communal agenda. Reservations are a Constitutional right given to BCs, SCs and STs. Our leader Rahul Gandhi had taken up `Nafrat Todo, Bharat Jodo Yatra’ . Unlike in the past, Rahul Gandhi set a trend and the opposition is following it. Conducting the caste census is the life time ambition of Rahul Gandhi to do justice to neglected communities.