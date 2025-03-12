Telangana CM Distributes Job Letters to 1,532 Lecturers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy handed over appointment letters to 1,292 Junior Lecturers and 240 Polytechnic Lecturers at a formal event in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the newly recruited lecturers and highlighted the significance of their role in shaping the future of Telangana’s education sector. The CM emphasised that these jobs are not merely employment opportunities but an emotional achievement for the youth who played a key role in the Telangana state movement. He criticised the previous BRS government for its failure to address unemployment, stating that job aspirants lost 12 years due to their negligence. The current government, he said, has taken proactive steps and successfully filled 55,163 jobs within the first year of its tenure, providing a permanent solution to the unemployment crisis.









Stressing the importance of education, the Chief Minister remarked that the future of the country and its economy is shaped in classrooms. He urged the newly appointed lecturers to work with dedication to improve educational standards, which had declined in recent years. He also assured that the government had resolved long-pending issues related to teacher transfers and promotions while implementing necessary reforms in the education sector. Revanth Reddy also expressed concern over the declining student enrolment in government schools compared to private institutions. He called upon educators to introspect and work towards making government schools more competitive. The government, he announced, has allocated Rs 11,000 crore for the construction of 55 Young India Integrated Schools to enhance educational standards. Additionally, a Young India Skills University is being set up to equip students and unemployed youth with necessary skills, ensuring that Telangana remains competitive globally.







