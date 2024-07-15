Revanth: Draft action plan to enhance reservations for BCs in local bodies elections

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare an action plan to increase reservations for BCs (Backward Classes) reservations in upcoming elections to the local bodies elections. During a review meeting held on Monday at the Secretariat, Revanth Reddy discussed the issue in the context of the upcoming panchayat elections.

During a review meeting on panchayat raj department at Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to identify and address issues related to the implementation and augmentation of BC reservations. Officials briefed him on the procedures followed during the last panchayat elections and the preparations underway for the forthcoming ones. With caste enumeration already approved, Revanth Reddy enquired about the feasibility and time required to conduct elections based on this data.

Officials provided a comparative overview, mentioning the caste census conducted in Karnataka in 2015 and Bihar in 2023. The format adopted by the Central government in 2011, which had 53 columns, would require an additional five and a half months for the inclusion of three more columns for a comprehensive enumeration, they said.

Revanth Reddy stressed the necessity of preparing a plan that ensures the timely conduct of elections without halting the flow of funds from the Central government to local bodies while increasing BC reservations.

The meeting saw extensive discussions on the issue.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, health and family welfare minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, rural development minister Danasari Anasuya, endowments minister Konda Surekha, Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy, MLC Teenmar Mallanna, former minister K. Jana Reddy, and BC Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan were present at the meeting. Each of them expressed their perspectives on the feasibility of enhancing reservations.

Jana Reddy outlined the procedures followed in the combined Andhra Pradesh for the panchayat elections held in Telangana, highlighting Supreme Court cases and judgments on BC reservations in local body elections in states. Revanth Reddy suggested drafting of a timeline for implementing reservations by consulting panchayat raj department and legal experts. He also directed the study of reservation-related practices in other states.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of preparing a report on these issues promptly, aiming for a follow-up meeting before the Legislative Assembly session this month to make a final decision.