Revanth, Bhatti lied on loans, says BRS, seeks apology

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday demanded that the state government apologise to the people for “lying” on the quantum of Telangana’s debt.



“Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka should apologise to the people. Their claims that Telangana had a Rs 7 lakh crore debt has been proved wrong in a recent Reserve Bank of India report which said the state government’s loans were only Rs 3.89 lakh crore,” BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said.

Addressing a press conference, Rama Rao said the Revanth Reddy government wasted time issuing bogus White Papers on various subjects. “When the BRS government took loans, we did so to create infrastructure. The Congress which criticised the BRS government earlier for taking loans, is now taking fresh loans to pay off the old ones. Where is all the revenue of the state government going?” Rama Rao asked.

He also demanded that the government immediately take up paddy procurement. Farmers in many places who brought the paddy to purchase centres had their harvest soaked in rains. In addition, up to 3.5 kg of paddy was being deducted per quintal in the guise of wastages, the BRS said.

“Farmers are protesting in almost all districts. The Revanth Reddy government should set aside politics and immediately begin paddy purchases, including rain damaged paddy,” Rama Rao demanded.

With respect to the upcoming Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda MLC Graduates Constituency election, Rama Rao urged the voters to elect BRS candidate A Rakesh Reddy. “The graduates supported the BRS in the last four elections from the constituency and I appeal to them to support Rakesh Reddy who will be their voice in the Legislative Council,” Rama Rao said.