Retirement association assists members with life certificate submission

KAMAREDDY: The Telangana State Government Retired Employees Association (TSGREA) stepped in to help its members in Kamareddy district on Friday. The association facilitated the submission of life certificates for 333 retired employees to the sub-treasury office.

In Telangana, retired government employees must submit annual life certificates between November and March to continue receiving their pensions. The TSGREA identified 333 members in Kamareddy who had missed this deadline, potentially jeopardising their pension benefits.

Taking swift action, the association alerted its members and provided them with life certificates for submission. TSGRE district president N. Vittal Rao and vice president P. Satyam, along with other members, ensured a smooth process at the sub-treasury office, resolving the issue for their members.