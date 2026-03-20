Retired Merchant Navy Officer Held for Rape in Nashik

Nashik: A retired Merchant Navy officer, who projected himself as an astrologer, was remanded in police custody till March 24 on Thursday by a Nashik court a day after his arrest for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman for over three years.

He was held by the local Crime Branch under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act. A case has been registered against him at Sarkarwada police station, an official said.

Kharat, who is also the chairman of Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust at Mirgaon in Sinnar taluka, allegedly sexually assaulted the 35-year-old complainant between November 2022 and December 2025, he said. "Kharat was produced before a court here which remanded him in police custody till March 24. We have found some documents as well as a pistol and some cartridges in his house in Mirgaon in Sinnar taluka," the official added. The state government has formed a special investigation under IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute in the case. On Wednesday, police had said 58 videos, including some objectionable clips, stored on a pen drive have been recovered from Kharat, who used to call himself "captain".



