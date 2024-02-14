Restored 1,000-Pillar Temple to open by Feb-end: Kishan Reddy

WARANGAL: Union tourism and culture minister G. Kishan Reddy disclosed that the restored Kalyana Mandapam of the historical Thousand Pillar Temple will be dedicated to devotees by the end of February.

He visited Warangal on Tuesday to inspect the restoration works at the temple that have almost come to an end.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said the BJP-led government at the centre has allocated ₹60 crore for restoring the historic Ramappa temple, which has got a World Heritage tag. Guest houses have been constructed and boating has been started in the Ramappa lake.

He underlined that a new lighting system is being arranged in the Warangal Fort to give it a beautiful look. All these works have been taken up by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The minister said union government has sanctioned Sammakka-Saralamma Tribal University in Mulugu district. Special stalls for tribal people are also being set up at the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Medaram, Asia's biggest tribal fair.

Earlier in the morning, Kishan Reddy told media in Hanamkonda that the Congress government is not showing interest in a CBI inquiry into corruption by BRS government while building the Kaleswaram project during the past 10 years. He disclosed that the central government has also written to the state government in this regard, but the state government has not shown any interest.

He pointed out that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has sought permission from the Congress government to visit the Medigadda barrage one more time for studying the damage. State government has not given permission for this too.

The union minister said in the name of Vigilance inquiry into Medigadda barrage, both the Congress and BRS parties are trying to gain political mileage ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“AICC leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy have already visited Medigadda in the past. What is the need for them to visit the barrage again after the state assembly session,” he asked.

Kishan Reddy said while BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the assembly session, he made it a point to be present at his party’s meeting in Nalgonda. “KCR wants to create regional disputes and provoke people against the central government. Whatever gimmicks Congress and BRS may play, people are not going to believe them. BJP will form the government at the centre for the third time,” he added.