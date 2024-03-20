Residents in Bairagiguda Decry Illegal Closure of Road by Realtor

Hyderabad: Members of B&G All Colonies Association, comprising a federation and residents from several colonies in Bairagiguda and Gandhamguda, Rajendranagar constituency, complained to revenue officials, the municipal commissioner and the local MLA after a major road connecting Narsingi with Bairagiguda was closed at the behest of a real estate firm.



They complained that because of the illegal road closure, they were now forced to take an alternative route, which is around eight km, while the actual stretch is a mere one km.



“In addition to 250 colonies in our association, around 120 colonies in Hydershakote are also with us. Over 60,000 people want the original road to be reopened for the public. Close to 25,000 people, who use this stretch on a daily basis, are suffering,” said B.V Kiran Kumar, who introduced himself as a BJP worker. Kumar, a resident of KK Nagar Phase-2 colony, has organised the meetings and protests.



Another resident from BMR Vishnupuri colony, Bairagiguda, demanded a permanent solution to their commuting woes. “The government should complete the road for which the foundation stone has been laid,” said Prabhakar Sharma.

Many residents said that as Lok Sabha elections are round the corner, political parties should ensure that a part of the Bairagiguda-Narsingi stretch that is under the control of local military authority (LMA), which is a kaccha road should be made into a bitumen or cement concrete (CC) road.

“All parties should include assurances to end our commuting travails in their respective manifestos,” said a member, who also met government officials and the legislator.



