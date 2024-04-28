Renowned Daily Hindi Milap Editor Vinay Vir Passes Away at 72

Hyderabad: Reputed journalist and Editor of the Daily Hindi Milap, Vinay Vir, passed away on Saturday. Vir, who elevated Hindi journalism to new heights, was 72 years old. His editing style, management style and respect to the language were well-known.

The last rites will be performed on Sunday, April 28, at 10 am at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills.



Vir was a son of freedom fighters Yudhvir and Sita Yudhvir. His father was a journalist, while his mother was a two-time Rajya Sabha member. Vir completed his degree in journalism from Vadodara and Hyderabad, and completed his masters in journalism and mass communication from Osmania University.



Vir took over the role as the editor of the Daily Hindi Milap in 1991 after his father’s demise, and propelled the daily newspaper towards new heights. He was secretary & trustee of Yudhvir Foundation, established to commemorate the life of his father. The foundation rewards prominent individuals for lifetime achievement.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed his profound condolences to the family of Vinay Vir. He remembered Vir’s services to the Hindi media as a senior journalist, and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family members.