Heavy Rains Forecasted for Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema

Visakhapatnam: Heavy rains are expected to lash over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from May 7 to May 9 ending the current spell of heat waves that swept coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

A report from IMD Amaravathi said heavy rainfall is likely at issolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50Kmph likely in the regions. Similarly, hot , humid and uncomfortable weather was also likely at isolated places over the above areas.

The report said May 8 would also have similar weather conditions but on May 9 thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50kmph were likely at isolated places over North and South coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Private weather website Skymet said since March 1, the region has received the least amount of rainfall in the country, with a staggering 70 percent deficit. This has placed most meteorological divisions under the "large deficient rain" category,

The website said a cyclonic circulation is forecast to form over Telangana and adjoining areas. Additionally, a trough extending from east India will connect to Tamil Nadu across Telangana, creating ideal conditions for increased rainfall activity.

Starting from May 6, these weather patterns are expected to trigger widespread rain across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. While initial showers may be moderate, rain intensity is predicted to increase significantly on May 7.

Some areas in Rayalaseema may even experience heavy rain spells. This welcome downpour is likely to continue until May 9, providing a much-needed break from the ongoing heat wave scorching these regions.

These rain activities are more than just a temporary respite; they are expected to significantly improve the overall rain statistics for the South Peninsular India. The parched lands will finally receive some life-giving moisture, leading to a much greener and more pleasant environment.