Registrations for AP EAPCET 2024 Begin

Kakinada: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) examination will be conducted online from May 13 to May 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 47 examination centres in Andhra Pradesh and two centres in Telangana located in L.B. Nagar and Secunderabad.

EAPCET convener K. Venkata Reddy explained that the engineering test will be held from May 13 to May 16 and Agriculture and Pharmacy tests would be conducted from May 17 to May 19.



He said they have started receiving applications for the exam from March 12. Candidates can submit their applications till April 15 without a fine and till April 30 with a fine of Rs 500, till May 5 with a fine of Rs 1000, till May 10 with a fine of Rs 5,000 and till May 12 with a fine of Rs 10,000.



The convener said if candidates make any mistakes while filling up their applications, they can rectify the mistakes from May 4 to May 6. Candidates can download their hall tickets from May 7.



Venkata Reddy said students can clear their doubts on AP EAPCET examination by visiting https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or mailto:helpdeskapeapcet@ apsche.orga or by calling 0884-2359599.