Red Sanders Smuggler Nabbed, 51 Logs Seized

Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) scored a win late Tuesday night, arresting one smuggler and seizing a significant haul of 51 red sander logs from the Attivaram forest area near Naidupeta.



Acting on a tip-off, a team led by RSASTF DSP Chenchu Babu conducted surprise checks at the Venkatagiri market followed by combing operations in the Attivaram forest under the Naidupeta range of Tirupati district, all under the directives of SP P. Srinivas.

Their vigilance paid off when they spotted three suspicious individuals who tried to escape upon seeing the Task Force personnel. A swift chase ensued, resulting in the apprehension of one suspect, Syed Mukhtyar alias Basha, a 27-year-old resident of Annamayya district.

During questioning, Basha led authorities to a nearby stash site where a significant cache of red sander logs and roots was hidden. The team successfully recovered and seized a total of 46 logs and roots from five trees.

A case has been registered at the RSASTF police station. SI Rafi is heading the investigation to track down the remaining absconding accused, Ambothul Rangaiah and Ambothul Shiva, both residents of Naidupeta.

This successful operation by the RSASTF highlights their continued efforts to curb the illegal red sander trade that threatens our precious natural resources.