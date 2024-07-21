Red corner notice to be issued to arrest T Prabhakar Rao

Hyderabad: Days after a court allowed the police to execute an non-bailable warrant, the Interpol is likely to serve a red corner notice to arrest absconding former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao in connection with the phone-tapping case. Prabhakar Rao who is in the US reportedly on medical grounds.

The police have already arrested former DSP D. Praneeth Rao, retired SP P. Radha Kishan Rao, additional SPs N. Bhujanga Rao and Tirupatanna for their involvement in phone-tapping.

A few days ago, the police sought assistance from the CBI, the nodal agency, to issue the red corner notice to bring back Prabhakar Rao.

Flight tickets were booked for Prabhakar Rao and his wife on February 15, 2024, and Prabhakar Rao left for the US as he developed difficulty in swallowing and giddiness. His return journey was supposed to be on June 2. However, he cancelled his travel plans following cases registered against him.



The investigating officer served notices on his son T. Nishanth Rao on April 19, and April 24, seeking information and documents. On March 22, and March 23, Prabhakar Rao contacted the investigation officer, Venkatagiri, ACP Jubilee Hills, DCP west zone and the police commissioner via phone and said he would cooperate with the investigation.

He requested them not to harass his son and other family members as they are no way connected with his official work.