Red Alert: Kallakadal Warning for Kerala, Tamil Nadu Coasts

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a red alert on a possible "Kallakadal" (swell surge) phenomenon for the coastal areas of Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu.

This is the first time that INCOIS has issued a red alert on a swell surge for Kerala and Tamil Nadu coastal areas.

The alert has been sounded from 2.30 am on Saturday (May 4) to 11.30 pm on Sunday (May 5). INCOIS has warned that high waves ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 metres might hit the coastal areas during this period.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a set of directions to the district authorities given the possible swell surge. People sleeping on the beaches during the night and vendors have been asked to stay away.

Given the swell surge phenomenon, fishermen and those residing in coastal areas should be on high alert. As the sea fury is likely to intensify, people have been directed to stay away from the danger zones earmarked as per the instructions of the district authorities.

KSDMA asked the fishers to ensure the safety of fishing equipment, safely tie up their vessels at the fishing harbours and maintain a safe distance between the boats to avoid the risk of collision.

People have been asked to avoid trips to the beach and recreation activities along the coast. Restrictions will be imposed on the entry of people in beaches from 10 pm onwards on Friday.