Record power used due to heat: TSSPDCL

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) announced on Thursday that the ongoing heatwave in the city and GHMC area has resulted in a record-breaking demand for electricity. A peak demand of 4,053 Mega Watts was met, surpassing last year's highest recorded demand of 3,756MW on May 19.

Deputy Chief Minister and power minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka commended TSSPDCL staff and officials for achieving this milestone. Advanced maintenance works initiated in January and completed before summer have ensured uninterrupted power supply in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. TSSPDCL chairman and managing director Musharaf Farooqui credited the success to vigilant monitoring of demand and supply, emphasising staff readiness and continuous maintenance efforts.







