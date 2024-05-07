Real Estate Dispute Leads to Murder Arrest

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested one Mohammed Amjad Khan, 40, in connection with the murder of Congress worker Mohammed Maqbool Ahmed, 60, over distribution of money from real estate deals. Police said Amjad Khan felt short-changed and plotted the murder of Ahmed as well as his associates, N. Manoj Kumar and Abrar Shareef.

They had reportedly sold land at various locations, but Amjad Khan felt that he did not get his due share from the trio, said Rajendraanagar ACP T. Srinivas.

On May 4, Amjad Khan attacked Ahmed and Manok Kumar at a public meeting at the Indiranagar bus stop. Ahmed died on the spot while Manoj Kumar is recovering at a hospital.